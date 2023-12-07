Court extends Sher Afzal Marwat bail in Sound Act case

The court here on Thursday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat in the case filed at Abpara police station for the violation of the Sound Act

Sher Afzal Marwat’s lawyer Shajar Abbas appeared before the court of duty Judge Muhammad Sohail Sheikh.

The lawyer apprised the court that Sher Afzal Marwat was out of city and requested for exemption from the presence.

The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing till December 11.