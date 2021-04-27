UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Stay Order In Sharif Family's Raiwind Residence Land Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

A local court on Tuesday extended the stay order in Sharif family's Raiwind residence land case till May 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday extended the stay order in Sharif family's Raiwind residence land case till May 6.

The court again issued notices to the respondents after they failed to file their response. The court directed them to file their reply till the next date of hearing.

Civil Judge Faheem-ul-Hassan heard the suit filed by Yousaf Abbas and three other children of Abbas Sharif, the late brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The court had maintained the status quo on residence of Sharif family in Raiwind at the last hearing, after recording initial arguments of the counsel for plaintiffs.

The suit contends that the plaintiffs and others were the joint owners of the Jati Umra, Raiwind, property measuring 1,580 kanals.

They alleged that respondent authorities were out to maneuver the ownership record of the land illegally. They requested the court to restrain the authorities from disturbing the ownership and possession of the land.

