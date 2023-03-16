(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday extended its order till March 20, regarding the suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrants against PTI's chairman Imran Khan in woman judge threatening case.

The court directed the defence lawyers to give final arguments on next date of hearing against the petition.

The court observed that Imran Khan's legal team couldn't appear timely before it due to business in another case proceedings. The lawyer had prayed the court to adjourn the case for today due to court timing.

Additional Session Judge Faizan Haider Gilani heard the case filed by legal team of Imran Khan.

At the outset of hearing, special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi opposed the request of the petitioner and said that the arrest warrants of Imran Khan couldn't be suspended in his absence. He said that the police personnel went to execute the arrest warrants but the PTI's activists pelted petrol bombs and tortured them.

The special prosecutor also objected over the signatures on the application and power of attorney, and prayed the court to get it verified from NADRA.

He said that arrest warrants were issued against Imran Khan due to his continuous disappearance.

He said that the accused had appeared before courts in judicial complex but he didn't arrived in Kachehri. He had been granted exemption from attendances on medical grounds several times, Abbasi said.

He further said that Imran Khan had been leading the rally after the Wazirabad incident, adding that the warrants could be suspended only if the accused appeared before court in personal capacity.

However, the PTI's lawyer prayed the court to grant more times for the arguments in this case..

Previously, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against ousted prime minister in woman judge threatening case.

Police Station Margalla had registered an FIR against Imran Khan for giving threatening remarks about woman judge Zeba Chaudhry.