Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Accountability Court has extended a three-day physical remand of the former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the case of alleged corruption in construction projects in Jhelum.

The duty Judge of the Accountability Court Sharukh Arjmand heard the case on Tuesday.

The NAB officials demanded a ten-day physical remand of the former federal minister.

The court reserved the decision on NAB's remand request and later handed over Fawad Chaudhry to NAB on physical remand for another three days.