Open Menu

Court Extends Three-day Physical Remand Of Fawad Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

The Accountability Court has extended a three-day physical remand of the former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the case of alleged corruption in construction projects in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Accountability Court has extended a three-day physical remand of the former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in the case of alleged corruption in construction projects in Jhelum.

The duty Judge of the Accountability Court Sharukh Arjmand heard the case on Tuesday.

The NAB officials demanded a ten-day physical remand of the former federal minister.

The court reserved the decision on NAB's remand request and later handed over Fawad Chaudhry to NAB on physical remand for another three days.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Jhelum Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

2 minutes ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

2 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

2 minutes ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

25 seconds ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

2 minutes ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

2 minutes ago
Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

27 seconds ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

2 minutes ago
 Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in ..

Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in accident

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

1 hour ago
 PM vows befitting response in case of 2019-like ag ..

PM vows befitting response in case of 2019-like aggression from India

1 hour ago
 Senator Mehdi eyes February 8 as the day of PPP's ..

Senator Mehdi eyes February 8 as the day of PPP's historic victory

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan