Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son’s bail

A Banking court judge has asked FIA officials to complete their investigation into the matter before next date of hearing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) A Banking court has extended till May 19 the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in money laundering and fraud cases.

Jahangir Tareen and his son personally appeared before the court to seek extension in bail matter in the case. Both father and son were accompanied by 23 Members of the Provincial Assembly.

As the proceedings commenced, the presiding judge asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about investigation into the matter and directed it quickly complete it before the next date of hearing.

“Complete investigate into the matter before May 19,” the Judge asked an FIA officer.

The Counsel of PTI leader told the court that his clients appeared it and they were named in a fake case.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court extended till May 19.

FIA, on March 31st, registered two separate cases against Tareen and his son over Rs 3 billion financial embezzlement and their involvement in sugar scandal. The agency also accused former Secretary Rana Naseem of beign patron of the sugar mills mafia scandal for which his name was being included in the registered case.

In the second case, Jahangir Khan Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and two daughters were named. FIA detected that Jahangir Tareen transferred Rs. 3billion from his son-in-law’s non-operating paper factory, JDW which was later transferred to the accounts of Tareen family.

The PTI leader’s factory has 26% public shareholders.