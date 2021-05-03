UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, His Son’s Bail

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:02 PM

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son’s bail

A Banking court judge has asked FIA officials to complete their investigation into the matter before next date of hearing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) A Banking court has extended till May 19 the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in money laundering and fraud cases.

Jahangir Tareen and his son personally appeared before the court to seek extension in bail matter in the case. Both father and son were accompanied by 23 Members of the Provincial Assembly.

As the proceedings commenced, the presiding judge asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about investigation into the matter and directed it quickly complete it before the next date of hearing.

“Complete investigate into the matter before May 19,” the Judge asked an FIA officer.

The Counsel of PTI leader told the court that his clients appeared it and they were named in a fake case.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court extended till May 19.

FIA, on March 31st, registered two separate cases against Tareen and his son over Rs 3 billion financial embezzlement and their involvement in sugar scandal. The agency also accused former Secretary Rana Naseem of beign patron of the sugar mills mafia scandal for which his name was being included in the registered case.

In the second case, Jahangir Khan Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and two daughters were named. FIA detected that Jahangir Tareen transferred Rs. 3billion from his son-in-law’s non-operating paper factory, JDW which was later transferred to the accounts of Tareen family.

The PTI leader’s factory has 26% public shareholders.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Scandal Provincial Assembly Money Federal Investigation Agency March May Family From Billion Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking c ..

27 minutes ago

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

34 minutes ago

Political crisis in El Salvador as parliament oust ..

2 minutes ago

IPL match postponed after two players positive for ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close sharply lower

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.