Court extends till Nov 16 judicial remand of Rana Sana Ullah

ANF approaches LHC seeking order for trial court for daily basis hearing of the case.

LAHORE:( Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) An Anti-Narcotics Court on Saturday extended till Novemeber 16 judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s leader and former law minister Rana Sanaullah’s judicial remand in narcotics case.

As hearing commenced, Rana Sana Ullah was produced before the court under strict security arrangments. Duty Judge Khalid Bashir heard the case. The Call Data Recocrd of the Investigation Officer was also submitted in the court while the counsel of Rana Sana Ullah pleaded the court for action regarding the car of his client that was seized.

Howeverd, the court extended the judicial remand of Rana Sana Ullah.

Later, wife of former law minister talked to media and said that she fully supported Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March and said that Imran Khan was a seleted prime minister.

On other side, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) challenged trial court’s decision of not hearing heroin smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah on daily basis in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The ANF legal director moved the petition subitting that a drug trafficking case was lodged against the PML-N leader on July 1 and the challan was timely submitted but the court was hearing case on daily basis. The petitioner said that the trial court also rejected their plea that the case should be heard on daily basis.

The ANF asked the court to set aside the trial court's decision and allow proceedings of the case on daily basis.

On Oct 19, addressing a press conference over a subjudice matter of former Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah, State Minister Shehryar Afridi said that it is not the trial of Rana Sana Ullah rather it is the trial of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)which recovered illegal substance from the custody of the accused and also produced witnesses in the case.

The state minister Shehryar Afridi bragged over the property owned by PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah saying that if he was not involved in unlawful business of selling illegal-substance then how he made all his property. He said Rana Sana Ullah did not find anything in inheritence and bought a four-marla plot in 2013. He said they provided copies of the case to accused persons.

The minister also said that the witnesses in the case had serious threats and they must be provided security. He urged the Inspector General of Police to provide security to the witnesses. Shehryar Afridi also demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan that notice should be taken on the possible threats to the witneses in the case of Rana Sana Ullah.

ANF arrested Rana Sana Ullah on July 15 over charges of having herion and hashish in heavy quantity in his car during his journey from Faisalabad to Lahore.