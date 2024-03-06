Court Extends Toor's Physical Remand For Two Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted two-days more physical remand of V-logger Asad Toor.
Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti issued the order after hearing the arguments from two sides.
Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Amir Farooq heard the plea of Asad Toor against the summons from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
During the hearing, defence counsel Iman Mazzari argued that the report lodged against Asad Toor was under the PECA Act, but the notice was different from it.
The chief justice inquired whether the arrest of the accuser was carried out in accordance with the law. He stated that the court could not provide relief against the application.
Later, the court sought final arguments from the defence counsel and FIA and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.
