Open Menu

Court Extends Toor's Physical Remand For Two Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Court extends Toor's physical remand for two days

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted two-days more physical remand of V-logger Asad Toor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted two-days more physical remand of V-logger Asad Toor.

Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti issued the order after hearing the arguments from two sides.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Amir Farooq heard the plea of Asad Toor against the summons from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

During the hearing, defence counsel Iman Mazzari argued that the report lodged against Asad Toor was under the PECA Act, but the notice was different from it.

The chief justice inquired whether the arrest of the accuser was carried out in accordance with the law. He stated that the court could not provide relief against the application.

Later, the court sought final arguments from the defence counsel and FIA and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in ..

Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse

1 minute ago
 Training workshop on environmental protection held

Training workshop on environmental protection held

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

2 minutes ago
 AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

2 minutes ago
 Four killed over old enmity

Four killed over old enmity

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at Universi ..

Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ

18 minutes ago
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity re ..

Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..

18 minutes ago
 ECP releases additional reserve seats list for Nat ..

ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly

24 minutes ago
 Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the Whit ..

Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House

24 minutes ago
 Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

24 minutes ago
 MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

24 minutes ago
 SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional ..

SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan