Court Extends Transit Bail Of ANP MPA In Malafide Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge I Syed Arif Shah Abbottabad Thursday, once again, extended pre-arrest transit bail of Awami National Party (ANP) member provincial assembly KPK Samar Haroon August 8 on the charges of malafide in the property of her late husband.

Additional Session Judge I Abbottabad while extending the pre-arrest transit bail of ANP MPA Samar Haroon strictly ordered the lawyers to produce Samar Haroon on the next hearing.

During the first week of July, ANP MPA Samar Haroon got pre-arrest bail from the court of District and Session Judge Peshawar on first time.

According to the FIR late Rasheed Bilour husband of Samar Biour has been sold out his 8.4 Kanal property 30 months earlier to Ahmed Tanoli but Samar Ali prepared fake documents of the property and also installed electricity meter on the basis of those documents.

