Court Extends Umar Ayub's Interim Bail In D-Chowk Protest Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Monday extended the interim bail for Umar Ayub in cases linked to protests in D-Chowk. The next hearing is set for January 17
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Monday extended the interim bail for Umar Ayub in cases linked to protests in D-Chowk. The next hearing is set for January 17.
During a hearing on pre-arrest bail applications, Umar Ayub’s lawyer, Sardar Masroof Khan, appeared before Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain.
The lawyer submitted a request for his client’s exemption from appearing, citing Ayub’s commitment to a case being heard at the Peshawar High Court.
The court accepted the exemption plea and granted an extension in interim bail.
Umar Ayub faces multiple cases registered at various police stations across Islamabad, including Kohsar, Noon, Shahzad Town, Margalla, Aabpara, and Tarnol.
The court will review the matter further in the next hearing.
Recent Stories
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF
US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch54 seconds ago
-
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF55 seconds ago
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues7 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights7 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district5 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights9 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock9 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district9 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution16 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives16 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered16 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law23 minutes ago