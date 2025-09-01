Open Menu

Court Extends YouTuber’s Remand In Gambling Apps Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for two more days in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) presented the accused before a judicial magistrate upon completion of his earlier remand. The prosecution sought further custody, arguing that more investigation was required, while the defence opposed the plea.

After hearing both sides, the court granted the NCCIA’s request and extended the remand for two days.

Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. He is facing charges under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, including Sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming), and 26 (spoofing), as well as Sections 294-B (obscene acts) and 420 (fraud) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

