Court Extends YouTuber’s Remand In Gambling Apps Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:19 PM
A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for two more days in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for two more days in a case pertaining to the promotion of gambling applications on social media.
The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) presented the accused before a judicial magistrate upon completion of his earlier remand. The prosecution sought further custody, arguing that more investigation was required, while the defence opposed the plea.
After hearing both sides, the court granted the NCCIA’s request and extended the remand for two days.
Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. He is facing charges under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, including Sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming), and 26 (spoofing), as well as Sections 294-B (obscene acts) and 420 (fraud) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
Recent Stories
PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results
Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case
2 dacoits killed in police encounter
PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review
Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with Pakistan after floods
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results30 seconds ago
-
Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case31 seconds ago
-
2 dacoits killed in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions8 minutes ago
-
UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities8 minutes ago
-
Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction8 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah11 minutes ago
-
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review20 minutes ago
-
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi11 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation11 minutes ago