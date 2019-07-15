Court extends Zardari’s physical remand for another 14 days

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) The Accountability Court has extended Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s physical remand for 14 days.

The former president was produced before the court for the third time after his physical remand was completed in the fake accounts case. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

During the hearing, Zardrai’s counsel pleaded that his client’s children want to have a private meeting with him in NAB jail on Tuesday.

The lawyer also requested the court to allow Zardari’s family to meet him twice a week.

To which, Judge Muhammad Bashir said that since Asifa Bhutto is here, she can meet her father today as well.

To this, Latif Khosa requested the court to allow a meeting on Tuesday too.

The court then allowed Zardari to meet his daughter and approved his 14-day physical remand.

Zardari will remain in NAB custody for 14 more days till July 29.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by a NAB team from his Islamabad residence hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the PPP leader's bail plea June 10.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, had allowed the anti-graft watchdog to arrest Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari surrendered himself to a team of the NAB after IHC rejected Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur's his pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4bn out of which Rs30m was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.