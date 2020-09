Court fines Hanif Abassi over Shaukat Khanum defamation case

Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi Sahibzada Naqeeb Shahzad on Tuesday fined PML(N) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abassi of Rs 5 million in a defamation case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge Rawalpindi Sahibzada Naqeeb Shahzad on Tuesday fined PML(N) former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abassi of Rs 5 million in a defamation case.

According to details, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center had filed a defamation suit against former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hanif Abbasi in which he alleged that Shaukat Khanum's board of directors had used to take bribe.

Hearing of the defamation case, the Judge fined Abassi of Rs 5 million as he failed to provide evidence against the Shaukat Khanum center.