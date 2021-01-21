Court fines motor company/bank Rs 1.5 mln over faulty services

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ):The District consumer court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 million on Toyota Company and The Bank of Punjab for providing faulty service and causing mental agony to a customer.

A consumer Syed Zulqarnain Kazmi had filed a complaint with the court that he booked a vehicle through the Punjab bank from Toyota motors for which he paid all dues to the company but they failed to provide the vehicle.

The Consumer Court Judge Asghar Khan while hearing the case, imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 mln each on the bank and company as they failed to provide the vehicle to the consumer in time.

He further ordered the both defendant to deposit Rs 2.5 lac each to the complainant as damages for causing mental agony and professional fee incurred on the litigation.

