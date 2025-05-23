Court fines PTI protesters as lawyers skip cross-examination

The lower court of Islamabad on Friday imposed fines on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters facing protest-related charges after their lawyers failed to cross-examine prosecution witnesses during a hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Friday imposed fines on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters facing protest-related charges after their lawyers failed to cross-examine prosecution witnesses during a hearing.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal penalized each accused with a Rs 5,000 fine during the hearing of protest cases registered on November 26. The hearing was related to cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters following demonstrations.

On today's hearing, the defence lawyers did not conduct cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses.

The court took notice of the delay and fined the accused. The magistrate also directed the defence lawyers to complete the cross-examination in the next hearing.

The court adjourned the case for further proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention here that two separate cases had been registered against PTI supporters at Ramna Police Station. These cases were filed under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, which covers offences related to unlawful gatherings and disruptions to public peace.