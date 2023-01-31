UrduPoint.com

Court Fixes Feb 7 To Indict Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district sessions court on Tuesday decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for a criminal trial in the Toshakhana case on February 7.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal formally summoned the former prime minister in person to frame charges in the case filed by the District Election Commissioner Islamabad seeking criminal proceedings against him for allegedly concealing information about the Toshakhana gifts with the ECP.

At the outset of the hearing, the judge inquired from Imran Khan's counsel Ali Bokhari Advocate about the power of attorney.

Ali Bokhari said he had submitted the medical report of his client on the date of the last hearing.

The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) lawyer, however, said the power of attorney could not be presented until Imran Khan appeared before the court in person, and also till the submission of surety bonds. He prayed the court to issue Imran Khan's arrest warrants for failing to appear.

The court, however, adjourned the case till February 7, and again summoned Imran Khan to frame charges against him.

