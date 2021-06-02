Court fixes June 23 to indict accused in railways land case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Accountability Court-III (AC-III) of Islamabad on Wednesday fixed June 23to indict former minister for railways Javed Ashraf Qazi and other accused in a reference pertaining to illegal land lease agreement.

The court instructed all the accused to ensure their attendance on next date of hearing.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the graft reference against former minister filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The three accused sought exemption from attending the proceedings on account of illness.

The court instructed all the accused to appear before it for indictment and after that it would consider their requests for permanent exemption from hearing.

The accused's lawyer told the court that his client Iqbal suffered from cancer and prayed it to frame charges through video link.

The court, however, instructed all the accused to appear on next hearing for indictment and warned that arrest warrants would be issued if anyone failed to appear.