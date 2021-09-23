UrduPoint.com

Court Freezes Accused Property Worth Rs 50 Billions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:55 PM

Court freezes accused property worth Rs 50 billions

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday approved the decision of NAB for freezing property worth Rs 50 billions owned by the accused and his family members involved in 60 million pound fraud in United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday approved the decision of NAB for freezing property worth Rs 50 billions owned by the accused and his family members involved in 60 million pound fraud in United Kingdom.

The court also instructed to inform all the concerned institutions as there was risk of selling the property by the owners.

According to the NAB, the accused and his family were owning 11 bungalows in sector-F of the Federal capital, 650 kanal land and 10,000 kanal land near Fateh Jhang and Ring Road.

The NAB alleged that the accused Afzal Nisar couldn't provide source of income to develop such huge property.

