Court gives 7-day physical remand of Chaudhry Tanvir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Civil Judge Rawalpindi Muhammad Gaddafi Bin Zahir on Monday accorded seven days physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan on to Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The accused, who was arrested by the ACE in a grabbing government land case, was brought to the court amid strict security arrangements.

The investigation officer requested the court for 14 days physical remand of the accused. However, the court allowed only 7-day remand and ordered the investigator to reproduce the accused on March 21.

Chaudhry Tanvir was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency on Friday from Jinnah International Airport while "trying to escape to Dubai". According to the ACE, he had carried out illegal constructions on the occupied state lands, which caused loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.