Court gives last chance to Gill for appearance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The local court on Thursday continued the arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a case involving illegal possession of arms.

The court has given Gill one last opportunity to appear before the court.

Hearing the case, Civil Judge Shahzad Khan made it clear that the guarantor representing Shahbaz Gill must appear before the court at the next session.

The hearing was adjourned till July 23, giving the final chance to comply with the court's orders.