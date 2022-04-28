UrduPoint.com

Court Gives Life Imprisonment To Culprit In 2014 Umer Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Court gives life imprisonment to culprit in 2014 Umer murder case

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Mansehra Muhammad Zeb Khan Thursday gave life imprisonment with Rs 500,000 fine to culprit Maroof in 2014 Umer murder case of Placer village of Khaki Police Station.

The culprit's son Shehzad had already been sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

According to the first information report lodged by the victim's father Muhammad Riaz of Mohallah Dab Murad Pur of Placer village, his son Umer went to a Madrassa (seminary) in the evening but did not return home till late at night. They continued search for him all night. However, his tortured body was found in the fields next morning.

He pointed out that Maroof, his son Shehzad and his wife had murdered his son to snatch a costly mobile phone.

The police arrested Shehzad and Maroof, and also recovered the weapon used in the murder and the mobile phone from their possession.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Mobile Fine Wife Mansehra All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Crackdown against overcharging, Rs 105,000 fines i ..

Crackdown against overcharging, Rs 105,000 fines imposed

25 minutes ago
 Greek Communist Party Says Its Phone Conversations ..

Greek Communist Party Says Its Phone Conversations Being Wiretapped

25 minutes ago
 Austria's OMV Says Will Not Open Swiss Account to ..

Austria's OMV Says Will Not Open Swiss Account to Pay for Russian Gas

25 minutes ago
 Cattle heads burn to death

Cattle heads burn to death

26 minutes ago
 HESCO extends date for electricity bill payment du ..

HESCO extends date for electricity bill payment due to Eid Holidays

26 minutes ago
 Man dies as he drowns into river: Rescue sources

Man dies as he drowns into river: Rescue sources

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.