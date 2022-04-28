Court gives life imprisonment to culprit in 2014 Umer murder case

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Mansehra Muhammad Zeb Khan Thursday gave life imprisonment with Rs 500,000 fine to culprit Maroof in 2014 Umer murder case of Placer village of Khaki Police Station.

The culprit's son Shehzad had already been sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

According to the first information report lodged by the victim's father Muhammad Riaz of Mohallah Dab Murad Pur of Placer village, his son Umer went to a Madrassa (seminary) in the evening but did not return home till late at night. They continued search for him all night. However, his tortured body was found in the fields next morning.

He pointed out that Maroof, his son Shehzad and his wife had murdered his son to snatch a costly mobile phone.

The police arrested Shehzad and Maroof, and also recovered the weapon used in the murder and the mobile phone from their possession.