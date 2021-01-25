UrduPoint.com
Court Gives Police F5 Days To File Challan In Motorway Rape Case

Mon 25th January 2021

Court gives police f5 days to file challan in Motorway rape case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted an opportunity to police for filing challan in the Motorway gang-rape case till Jan 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted an opportunity to police for filing challan in the Motorway gang-rape case till Jan 30.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing, wherein the jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

The investigation officer once again requested the court to grant an opportunity for filing the challan in the case. He submitted that investigations were in progress and assured that it would be completed soon. He requested the court to grant 14-day time for filing the challan.

However, the court declined the request and gave only five days for the purpose. The court also extended judicial remand of the accused and directed police for producing the accused on expiry of their remand term.

On Sept 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali -- allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

