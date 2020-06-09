Court gives seven year imprisonment in Tawana Pakistan project reference

An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday announced seven year imprisonment and Rs 30 million fine to former director general Irfanullah Khan in Tawana Pakistan corruption reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday announced seven year imprisonment and Rs 30 million fine to former director general Irfanullah Khan in Tawana Pakistan corruption reference.

AC-1 Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the decision in graft reference.

Irfan was accused of granting a contract pertaining to food to a private company in violation of rules, which caused a loss worth Rs160 million to national exchequer. The inquiry of the matter was initiated in 2009.

The other co-accused had been given punishments by an accountability court Rawalpindi.