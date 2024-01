Court gives two-time death penalty in double murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Rawalpindi on Tuesday announced two-time death penalty for Muhammad Afsar alias Gora in a double murder case.

According to a City Police spokesman, the convict had killed his aunt and maternal uncle over a land dispute in April 2022 and he was booked by the Saddar Beroni Police Station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.4 million on the convict.