Court Grans Bail To Journalist Waheed Murad Picked From His Islamabad Residence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Court orders to release journalist against surety bond of Rs20,000

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2025) The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Friday approved the bail of journalist Waheed Murad and ordered his release.

The court granted bail in a case registered under the Cyber Crime Act against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

However, upon the petitioner’s request, the court reduced the surety amount to Rs20,000.

Waheed Murad was presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah by the FIA after completing a two-day physical remand.

The court ordered that Waheed Murad be sent to jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing, the court questioned the FIA regarding the evidence obtained in two days. The FIA responded that they had shown Murad various social media posts, which were now part of the official record.

Defending the journalist, lawyer Imaan Mazari argued that the posts in question did not belong to Waheed Murad. She added that one of the posts was a statement by Akhtar Mengal.

After hearing the arguments, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah granted bail to Waheed Murad and ordered his release.

