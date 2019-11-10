UrduPoint.com
Court Granted Bail Of Nawaz Sharif On Medical Grounds: Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

Court granted bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said that the courts had granted bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds and the government would not create any hurdle in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would neither compromise on his principles nor come under pressure of anyone.

The state minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to rebuild Pakistan on the pattern of Madina state.

He said the government would not use power against the people of Azadi march but if any body violated the law than the law would take its course strictly.

