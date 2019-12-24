Court granted bail to Sanaullah; not acquitted him in narcotics case: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday said the court had just granted bail to PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and had not acquitted him in the narcotics case

Talking to a private news channel, she said every convict holds right of bail and the government would fully honor to the court's decisions.

The minister said trial against Rana Sanaullah had not been started yet and the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had immense proofs against him.

She said the Sharif family was involved in massive corruption cases and also refused owing the ownership of Avenfield apartments as Shehbaz Sharif had held a press conference in front this apartment in London.

The whole nation is well aware about the corruption of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others, she added.