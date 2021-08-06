Court granted bails of 6 HESCO officials

The court of Additional District and Session Judge III here Friday approved bails of 6 officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) nominated in the case of July 22 explosion of a Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) in Hyderabad which claimed 10 lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The court of Additional District and Session Judge III here Friday approved bails of 6 officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) nominated in the case of July 22 explosion of a Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) in Hyderabad which claimed 10 lives.

According to details, the court granted confirmed bails to the company's Executive Engineer Zafar Solangi and Line Superintendent Abdul Saleem.

Meanwhile, The Sub Divisional Officer Muhammad Irfan and linemen Muhammad Danish, Farooq Beg and Ashfaq Qaimkhani were granted bail before arrest.

All the officials and staff were ordered to submit Rs50,000 surety each.

The explosion had left 23 people injured and 10 of them succumbed to their critical burns wounds, caused by the hot oil which spilled from the transformer, in the next few days.

The incident's FIR was lodged on the state's complaint at A-Section police station.