Court grants 10-day physical remand of Khetran in triple murder case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A judicial magistrate court on Thursday granted a 10-day physical remand of Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran in the Barkhan triple murder case.

Sardar Abdul Rahman, who was arrested on Wednesday after the recovery of the dead bodies of a woman and her two sons from a well in Barkhan, was produced by the police in the court of judicial magistrate.