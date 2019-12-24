Court grants 13-days physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal to NAB

(@FahadShabbir)

An Accountability Court on Tuesday handed over the custody of PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal for thirteen days to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Narowal Sports City complex corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday handed over the custody of PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal for thirteen days to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Narowal sports City complex corruption case.

The NAB team produced Ahsan Iqbal before the court of AC judge Muhammad Bashir, a day after the arrest of PML-N leader for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The NAB prosecutor urged for 14-days physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal by disclosing that remand was necessary for completion of investigation initiated against the former planning and development Minister.

Ahsan Iqbal, counsel Tariq Jahangiri, opposed the remand plea and disclosed that his client had never given any approval for such project as it was initiated in PPP tenure.

He said that NAB sent a notice to Ahsan Iqbal against which he appeared where he was arrested.

Ahsan Iqbal briefed the court that he was being elected as MNA from his constituency since 1993 whereas his assets had decreased since then.

He said that NAB was conducting inquiry in the matter for the last twenty months and asked whether they have collected any evidence against him?.

The NAB prosecutor cited that excessive usage of authority was itself a corruption.

The court after listening to the parties granted 13-days physical remand ofAhsan Iqbal to NAB.