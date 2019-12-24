UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants 13-days Physical Remand Of Ahsan Iqbal To NAB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:55 PM

Court grants 13-days physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal to NAB

An Accountability Court on Tuesday handed over the custody of PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal for thirteen days to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Narowal Sports City complex corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court on Tuesday handed over the custody of PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal for thirteen days to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Narowal sports City complex corruption case.

The NAB team produced Ahsan Iqbal before the court of AC judge Muhammad Bashir, a day after the arrest of PML-N leader for his alleged involvement in corruption.

The NAB prosecutor urged for 14-days physical remand of Ahsan Iqbal by disclosing that remand was necessary for completion of investigation initiated against the former planning and development Minister.

Ahsan Iqbal, counsel Tariq Jahangiri, opposed the remand plea and disclosed that his client had never given any approval for such project as it was initiated in PPP tenure.

He said that NAB sent a notice to Ahsan Iqbal against which he appeared where he was arrested.

Ahsan Iqbal briefed the court that he was being elected as MNA from his constituency since 1993 whereas his assets had decreased since then.

He said that NAB was conducting inquiry in the matter for the last twenty months and asked whether they have collected any evidence against him?.

The NAB prosecutor cited that excessive usage of authority was itself a corruption.

The court after listening to the parties granted 13-days physical remand ofAhsan Iqbal to NAB.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Narowal From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

UVAS holds training workshop for focal persons on ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Claims About Inability of Beslan V ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow's New Tretyakov Gallery Opens Exhibition Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to host two major Taekwondo events next y ..

3 minutes ago

Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices o ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Paralympic Committee Ready to Join RUSADA- ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.