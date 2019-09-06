UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants 13 Days Physical Remand Of Iqbal Z.Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:11 PM

Court grants 13 days physical remand of Iqbal Z.Ahmed

An Accountability Court (AC) Hyderabad has granted 13 days physical remand of accused Iqbal Z.Ahmed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in Jamshoro Joint venture limited case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Hyderabad has granted 13 days physical remand of accused Iqbal Z.Ahmed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in Jamshoro Joint venture limited case.

The Court has directed the NAB to produce Iqbal Z.

Ahmed before the AC Hyderabad on September 18, said a statement issued by the NAB Karachi here on Friday.

After remand accused Iqbal, who was arrested by the NAB Karachi on September 04, has been shifted to Police Station of NAB Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi National Accountability Bureau Police Station Hyderabad Jamshoro September Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 54Thanniversary Of Defenc ..

36 minutes ago

Services of LWMC being hired for disposal of hospi ..

1 minute ago

KMC performs repair of roads around Nishter Park

1 minute ago

Rescue 1122 pay tributes to shuhada on Defence Day ..

1 minute ago

NEPRA investigation team holds K-Electric for 19 e ..

2 minutes ago

President POA, Gen Arif elected as member of Commo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.