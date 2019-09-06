Court grants 13 days physical remand of Iqbal Z.Ahmed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Accountability Court (AC) Hyderabad has granted 13 days physical remand of accused Iqbal Z.Ahmed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in Jamshoro Joint venture limited case

The Court has directed the NAB to produce Iqbal Z.

Ahmed before the AC Hyderabad on September 18, said a statement issued by the NAB Karachi here on Friday.

After remand accused Iqbal, who was arrested by the NAB Karachi on September 04, has been shifted to Police Station of NAB Karachi.