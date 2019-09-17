Court grants 14-day physical remand of two accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a fourteen-day remand of two accused ex-director general Rural Development Sindh Abdul Shakoor Mahar and Abdul Sattar Qureshi in Sindh Roshan Program case.

The two accused who known as close aide of Omni Group's Abdul Ghani Majeed had been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last day from premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The accused were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir and the NAB requested the judge to grant their 14-day physical remand for investigation. The court accepted the request and ordered to produce the accused again on September 30.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the judicial remand of Dr. Dinshaw till October 8, in another fake account case.