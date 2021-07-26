UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants 2-day Further Physical Remand Of Accused In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Court grants 2-day further physical remand of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate of Islamabad Monday granted further two-day physical remand of main accused Zahir Jafar allegedly involved in murder case of ex-ambassador's daughter Noor Mukadam to the police.

The accused was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha amid foolproof security arrangement.

At the outset of hearing, prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court that the police had recovered pistol from the accused's custody. Mobiles and others things were yet to be recovered from him, he said and prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused.

The counsel for the plaintiff, Shah Khawar Advocate pleaded that the recovery of mobile phone and its forensic was also very necessary in this case.

After listening arguments from the counsels, the court subsequently granted further two-day physical remand of the accused.

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20. A first information report was registered on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of murder under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Islamabad Police Mobile Same SITE July From Court

Recent Stories

Visit Abu Dhabi launches first official tourism Pu ..

33 minutes ago

RTA, MND sign MoU to develop new innovative urban ..

48 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

1 hour ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

1 hour ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

2 hours ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.