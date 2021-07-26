Court grants 2-day further physical remand of accused in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A judicial magistrate of Islamabad Monday granted further two-day physical remand of main accused Zahir Jafar allegedly involved in murder case of ex-ambassador's daughter Noor Mukadam to the police.

The accused was produced before the court of judicial magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha amid foolproof security arrangement.

At the outset of hearing, prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court that the police had recovered pistol from the accused's custody. Mobiles and others things were yet to be recovered from him, he said and prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused.

The counsel for the plaintiff, Shah Khawar Advocate pleaded that the recovery of mobile phone and its forensic was also very necessary in this case.

After listening arguments from the counsels, the court subsequently granted further two-day physical remand of the accused.

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20. A first information report was registered on the same day against Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of murder under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.