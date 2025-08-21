Open Menu

Court Grants 5-day Remand Of Accused In Minor Sextortion Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sextortion case

A local court on Thursday granted a five-day physical remand of a man involved in sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A local court on Thursday granted a five-day physical remand of a man involved in sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat.

The accused, identified as Mian Momin Ahmad, was produced before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Naeem Wattoo by an investigation officer of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The officer informed the court that the arrest was made following a tip-off from an international organisation, which reported the suspect’s involvement in the crime.

The officer further stated that pornographic material was recovered from the accused’s mobile phone, including screenshots and screen recordings. He further submitted that the accused had confessed during initial interrogation. He requested a 14-day physical remand for further recovery and investigation.

The court, however, approved a five-day physical remand and directed that the accused be produced again on August 26.

The NCCIA has registered a case against the suspect under Section 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

