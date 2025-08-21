Court Grants 5-day Remand Of Accused In Minor Sextortion Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:54 PM
A local court on Thursday granted a five-day physical remand of a man involved in sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A local court on Thursday granted a five-day physical remand of a man involved in sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat.
The accused, identified as Mian Momin Ahmad, was produced before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Naeem Wattoo by an investigation officer of the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The officer informed the court that the arrest was made following a tip-off from an international organisation, which reported the suspect’s involvement in the crime.
The officer further stated that pornographic material was recovered from the accused’s mobile phone, including screenshots and screen recordings. He further submitted that the accused had confessed during initial interrogation. He requested a 14-day physical remand for further recovery and investigation.
The court, however, approved a five-day physical remand and directed that the accused be produced again on August 26.
The NCCIA has registered a case against the suspect under Section 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.
Recent Stories
Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sextortion case
Disposal station in Nasir Town to be operational by Oct 15
Crackdown against those not implementing fixed sugar rates ongoing
CM directs JPMC ED to continue best medical care to fire victims
CDA reclaims 210 kanals in anti-encroachment drive at Saidpur Model Village
AC leads daily city monitoring, flood response
Punjab govt hands over THQ Shakargarh, Zafarwal to Health and Population Departm ..
FPCCI demands withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
NAB starts payment to 17,500 B4U affectees
SAPM Haroon holds meeting on National Industrial Policy
LWMC initiates cleanliness operation at Hudiara drain
Ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Belgium call on Minister for Defence Production
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sextortion case59 seconds ago
-
Disposal station in Nasir Town to be operational by Oct 151 minute ago
-
Crackdown against those not implementing fixed sugar rates ongoing1 minute ago
-
CM directs JPMC ED to continue best medical care to fire victims1 minute ago
-
CDA reclaims 210 kanals in anti-encroachment drive at Saidpur Model Village1 minute ago
-
AC leads daily city monitoring, flood response32 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt hands over THQ Shakargarh, Zafarwal to Health and Population Department32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Malakand visits flood affected areas to assess damages55 minutes ago
-
Minister satisfies with transparency in entry test for Hearing Impaired College1 hour ago
-
Government steps in: Executive relief efforts underway in flood-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago
-
PM lauds Jhal Magsi Gas Project for reducing import dependence, accepts inauguration invitation1 hour ago
-
Cabinet committee meets, reviews CNSA 20251 hour ago