Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Court grants afresh physical remand of 3 PTI leaders in May-9 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted a fresh 5-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, to police in a case of torching Shadman Police Station, after addition of new offences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted a fresh 5-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, to police in a case of torching Shadman Police Station, after addition of new offences.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the accused were produced.

The investigation officer of Shadman Police Station submitted that new offences of mutiny, waging a war and others had been included in the case. He submitted that custody of the accused was required for investigations in connection with new offences. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

At this, the court accepted the request and granted a 5-day physical remand of the accused. However, the court observed that the accused would remain in the jail and the police could conduct investigations from them in jail.

The PTI leaders and workers were nominated in a case of attacking the Shadman Police Station, during May-9 violence. The case had been registered under sections of Ant-Terrorism Act.

The police added new offences in all the May 9 cases under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting).

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station Jail May All From Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

