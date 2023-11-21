Open Menu

Court Grants Bail Of Two Accused In M6 Motorway Corruption Scam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Court grants bail of two accused in M6 Motorway corruption scam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Accountability Court Hyderabad on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the multi-billion rupee corruption scam in the land acquisition for M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway to December 5 while granting, bail to the accused persons.

During the hearing, the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought further time to submit the reference for the alleged embezzlement conducted in Noshehro Feroze district.

The NAB produced before the court the arrested accused persons, including former Deputy Commissioner of Matiari District Adnan Rashid, Tabish Ali Shah, Mansoor Ali Abbassi, Syed Zawar Shah, Muhammad Aslam Peerzada, Muhammad Suhag, Tharu Khan, Syed Haider Ali Shah, Amjad Ali Rind, Zeeshan Ali Sahito, Muhammad Hussain, and Rafique Solangi.

Jurial Shah and Ilahi Bux, the accused who are on bail, also appeared before the court during the hearing.

The NAB's prosecutor apprised the court that the plea bargain submitted by Muhammad Aslam Pirzado had been rejected because he proposed to pay a lesser-than-expected amount.

He added that the decision regarding the other plea bargain filed by Zeeshan Ali Sahito was pending because he had yet to submit the amount to the NAB.

The court granted the bail plea of Social Welfare Officer Sajjad Memon and Revenue Department's Tapedar Ghulam Hussain Bhalai. The hearing was adjourned to December 5.

More Stories From Pakistan