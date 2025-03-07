Court grants bail to 15 PTI workers in Nov 26 protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A lower court on Friday granted post arrest bails to 15 PTI activists in a case pertaining to protest and vandalizing the public property on November 26.

Additional District and Session Judge Aamer Zia issued the written order regarding the approval of bails. The bails are accepted against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

The court also directed the accused to submit affidavit of assurance that they would not be part of such act in future.

The court said that as per the defence lawyers the accused are not nominated in the FIR.

They adopted the stance that the legal formalities were also not met for the identification parade.

The order said that the lawyers have stated that the complainant in the FIR was not authorized to register this case. However, the special prosecutor has opposed the bail petitions and said that the accused were identified in a legal method.

The court said that as per the record the co-accused have been given bail by the high court in the same case. It said that the role of all accused is same in the FIR so they are also granted bail.