Court Grants Bail To 58 PML-N Workers In NAB Office Clash Case

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

Court grants bail to 58 PML-N workers in NAB office clash case

A local court on Thursday granted bail to 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, involved in clash with police outside Lahore NAB office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A local court on Thursday granted bail to 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers, involved in clash with police outside Lahore NAB office.

The court directed the accused to deposit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Muhammad Nafees Yousaf heard the bail application of the accused at district courts.

The defence counsel arguing before the court said that the police had registered a fake case against the accused and they did not have any link with the commission of offence.

He submitted that the accused were behind the bars, whereas, they were not required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to them.

However, a public prosecutor opposed the request and submitted that the accused were nominated in the FIR and sufficient material was available to connect them with the commission of offence.

He also requested the court to adjourn the matter as a special committee had been formed to oppose the bail application.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, observed that all offences were bailable except one which also did not fall under prohibitory clause.

The court observed that the accused had been sent to jail and they were no longer required for investigations.

So the further detention of the accused will not serve any purpose whereas, veracity of allegations could only be gauged at trial stage, it added. The court granted bail to all 58 workers and directed them for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440,109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reachedNAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to dispersethe mob and arrested several protesters.

