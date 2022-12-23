Court grants bail to accused in Parliament, PTV building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A local court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Raja Nasir Abbas, the head of Majlis Wahdat e Muslimeen, in Parliament and ptv building attacks case.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayyun Dilawar heard the bail petition of Raja Nasir Abbas who appeared before the court along with his lawyer.

The lawyer said that the police had nominated his client in the case on the basis of mala fide intention. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 30,000 and served notices to the police for January 7.