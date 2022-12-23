UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Accused In Parliament, PTV Building Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Court grants bail to accused in Parliament, PTV building attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A local court on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Raja Nasir Abbas, the head of Majlis Wahdat e Muslimeen, in Parliament and ptv building attacks case.

Additional District and Session Judge Hamayyun Dilawar heard the bail petition of Raja Nasir Abbas who appeared before the court along with his lawyer.

The lawyer said that the police had nominated his client in the case on the basis of mala fide intention. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 30,000 and served notices to the police for January 7.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Nasir January PTV Court

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

39 minutes ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

43 minutes ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

52 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

55 minutes ago
 LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab ..

LHC hears Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s plea against Punjab Governor’s de-notification ..

1 hour ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.