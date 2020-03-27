UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Bail To Accused Judge As Victim Withdrew Rape Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:52 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The District and Session Court Jamshoro on Friday approved bail of the suspended civil judge and judicial magistrate Imtiaz Hussain Bhutto who has been implicated as an accused in a rape case.

The court granted permanent bail to Bhutto, who was on interim bail for 2 months, after his lawyer apprised the court that the alleged rape victim Salma Brohi had withdrawn the rape charge against Bhutto.

He added that Salma Brohi told the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Sehwan on March 24 that she leveled false accusation against the judge.

Brohi had earlier alleged that the judge subjected her to rape in his chamber on January 13.The incident's FIR was lodged on the state's complaint at Sehwan police station.

