Open Menu

Court Grants Bail To Ali Nawaz Awan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

A lower court on Wednesday granted bail to former member of the National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan in a case of violating Section 144 on May 9, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A lower court on Wednesday granted bail to former member of the National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan in a case of violating Section 144 on May 9, 2023.

Judicial Magistrate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar accepted Awan's bail plea against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000.

Related Topics

National Assembly May Court

Recent Stories

PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North W ..

PK-104 candidate, two associates killed in North Waziristan

3 minutes ago
 Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

Admissions underway in Spring semester 2024 at IUB

4 minutes ago
 115000 policemen to perform duties in general elec ..

115000 policemen to perform duties in general election: CM

2 minutes ago
 3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

3 cops, a civilian martyred in Lachi attack

2 minutes ago
 PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 1 ..

PML-N set to launch election campaign on January 15: Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal highlights double standards in global disc ..

Mushaal highlights double standards in global discourse on Kashmir & Palestine

2 minutes ago
CM lays foundation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA p ..

CM lays foundation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA phase 9

44 minutes ago
 CM orders allocating new site for driving licence ..

CM orders allocating new site for driving licence test centres

48 minutes ago
 PCJCCI keen to learn from China’s model of pover ..

PCJCCI keen to learn from China’s model of poverty reduction

48 minutes ago
 74 POs, 63 court absconders arrested in January so ..

74 POs, 63 court absconders arrested in January so far

48 minutes ago
 Gilani predicts PPP’s victory with heavy margin

Gilani predicts PPP’s victory with heavy margin

48 minutes ago
 Day temperatures to remain below normal due to den ..

Day temperatures to remain below normal due to dense fog: PMD

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan