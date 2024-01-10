Court grants bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

A lower court on Wednesday granted bail to former member of the National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan in a case of violating Section 144 on May 9, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) A lower court on Wednesday granted bail to former member of the National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan in a case of violating Section 144 on May 9, 2023.

Judicial Magistrate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar accepted Awan's bail plea against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000.