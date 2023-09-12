Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi till Sep 26 in Al-Qadir Trust case

The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi against surety bonds of Rs100,000 in the Al-Qadir Trust case till September 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Tuesday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi against surety bonds of Rs100,000 in the Al-Qadir Trust case till September 26.

Bushra Bibi appeared before AC Judge Muhammad Bashir with her lawyer Latif Khosa and filed a pre-arrest bail in the case.

Latif Khosa pleaded before the court that her client was scheduled to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman (her husband) today at 2 'O clock, while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also summoned her.

If the Bureau required to arrest her then it must inform his client in advance, he added.

NAB Prosecutor Muazzfar Abbasi, however, clarified that the Bureau had called Bushra Bibi at 11'O clock and that her arrest was not required at the moment.

"If you want to change the date of hearing, you can submit an application in the court" he added.

The court then accepted Bushra Bibi's request for interim bail and also extended her bail in the Toshakhana case.