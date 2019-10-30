Court grants bail to Capt (retd) Safdar in hate speech case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : A sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, in a hate speech case.

The bail had been granted against two surety bonds worth Rs 200,000 each.

However, the court dismissed petition filed by the prosecution for physical remand of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar in the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tajammul Shahzad Chaudhry had reserved verdict on petition filed by Safdar for grant of bail and petition filed by prosecution for his physical remand in the case, after hearing arguments of the parties on October 29, and it was announced today in open court.

Earlier, the defence counsel argued that his client had been arrested in a baseless case.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of bail to him. He also opposed prosecution's plea for physical remand of Capt (retd) Safdar, saying that no recovery had to be made in the case.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail petition, saying that charges were not bailable. The court was further requested for granting physical remand of the accused for investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islampura police had registered a case against Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar on October 13 and he was arrested by the police late on October 21 night on his return to Lahore from Bhera.

According to FIR, the suspect visited sessions court in connection with a case against him, on October 12, and got recorded a video statement, which had been released on social media. The FIR states that the suspect instigated the masses against the government and urged them to join the protest and topple the government in the video.

A judicial magistrate had turned down request for physical remand of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and sent him to jail on judicial remand.