Court Grants Bail To Co-accused In Money Laundering Case Against Shehbaz Family

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:56 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday granted bail to a co-accused in assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family

The court directed co-accused Ali Ahmad Khan for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk announced the verdict while allowing a post-arrest bail application of the co-accused. The court had reserved the verdict on bail plea, after hearing arguments of the parties, and it was announced on Wednesday.

The accused had filed the application, saying that the case was based on malafide intentions whereas the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials did not carry out the investigations justly.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to him.

The National Accountability Bureau had filed a reference against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Ali Ahmad Khan and 13 others. The bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the case.

