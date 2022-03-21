UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Co-accused In MPA Attack Case

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to a co-accused involved in in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to a co-accused involved in in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case.

The court granted post-arrest bail to Mohsin Manzoor and directed him to submit surety bonds for the purpose. The court also confirmed the interim bail of another co-accused, Zulifqar alias Bhai.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings.

Earlier, the defence counsel argued before the court that the accused were roped with malafide intentions as they were nominated twelve days after the registration of the FIR. He submitted that the accused were nominated on the secondary statement of the MPA and it was alleged that the attack was made at their behest.

He submitted that all charges were baseless. He submitted that the accused wanted to join the investigations and pleaded with the court to confirm the bail of his client besides granting bail to another one.

The investigation officer also submitted a complete report of the investigations, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court granted post-arrest bail to Mohsin and also confirmed the interim bail of Zulfiqar.

On December 31, 2021, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Fire Road December FIR All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Uk ..

UN Says Humanitarian Convoy Successfully Got to Ukraine on Friday, Hopes for Mor ..

7 minutes ago
 FBR Chief assures business community of further ea ..

FBR Chief assures business community of further ease doing business

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks Asad Umar's assistance ..

Islamabad High Court seeks Asad Umar's assistance in PTI MNA case

9 minutes ago
 US Awards $2.1Mln to Bolster Critical Chemicals Ma ..

US Awards $2.1Mln to Bolster Critical Chemicals Manufacturing Capability - Penta ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber-2022 concludes; Ja ..

Pakistan Sports Festival Khyber-2022 concludes; Jamrud defeats Bara

9 minutes ago
 SSP dismisses 11 policemen

SSP dismisses 11 policemen

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>