Court grants bail to co-accused in MPA attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted bail to a co-accused involved in in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case.

The court granted post-arrest bail to Mohsin Manzoor and directed him to submit surety bonds for the purpose. The court also confirmed the interim bail of another co-accused, Zulifqar alias Bhai.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings.

Earlier, the defence counsel argued before the court that the accused were roped with malafide intentions as they were nominated twelve days after the registration of the FIR. He submitted that the accused were nominated on the secondary statement of the MPA and it was alleged that the attack was made at their behest.

He submitted that all charges were baseless. He submitted that the accused wanted to join the investigations and pleaded with the court to confirm the bail of his client besides granting bail to another one.

The investigation officer also submitted a complete report of the investigations, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court granted post-arrest bail to Mohsin and also confirmed the interim bail of Zulfiqar.

On December 31, 2021, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore.