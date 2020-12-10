UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Bail To DJ Butt In Illegal Weapons Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Court grants bail to DJ Butt in illegal weapons case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :A local court on Thursday granted bail to Asif Nazir alias DJ Butt in a case registered against him for violation of the sound system act and possessing an illegal weapon..

The court ordered DJ Butt to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Judicial Magistrate Qamar Zaman heard the matter at Model Town courts here.

The Model Town police produced the DJ Butt before the court and sought his physical remand for investigation.

However, the defence counsel argued that it was a baseless case and all the charges were bailable.

At this, the court asked whether the weapon was also recovered from the accused, To which, the defence counsel submitted licence of the weapon and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his client.

But, the prosecution requested for handing over the accused on physical remand, saying that the accused did not provide the licence to the police at the time of his arrest. He submitted that the exhibition of weapons was also prohibited under the law.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to DJ Butt and asked him to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief.

On December 9, the police arrested DJ Butt from Model Town over violation of sound system act and carrying aweapon illegally.

