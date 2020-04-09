UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Bail To Female Doctor In Maid Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:37 PM

A sessions court on Thursday granted bail to a female doctor allegedly involved in teenager maid murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday granted bail to a female doctor allegedly involved in teenager maid murder case.

The court ordered the accused doctor to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakil Ahmad passed the orders while allowing a post-arrest bail petition, filed by accused Dr Humaira.

The petitioner's counsel argued that all allegations against his client were baseless. He submitted that the accused was pregnant and appropriate facilities were not available in jail hospital. He pleaded with the court for grant of post-arrest bail to his client in these circumstances.

The court , after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to the accused and ordered for submission of surety bonds for the purpose.

The police had recovered the body of the maid, Sana, from the house of the doctor in Chuhng area, in January this year.

The doctor and her husband claimed that they found Sana dead when they returned home from job.

However, the police said the couple used to torture their maid and she succumbed to her injuries due to non-rovision of medical facility.

The Chuhng police had registered a case against the doctor.

