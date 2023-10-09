An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to former PTI MPA Shabbir Gujjar's brother Khalid Gujjar, PTI Senior Vice President Lahore Division, in a case of attacking police during a raid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to former PTI MPA Shabbir Gujjar's brother Khalid Gujjar, PTI Senior Vice President Lahore Division, in a case of attacking police during a raid.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the accused. The court announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

On September 20, the police had arrested the accused on charges of attacking the police team during a raid at a former MPA's outhouse. Raiwind police had registered a case against the accused under Sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.

It is pertinent to mention here that accused Khalid Gujjar was also involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 violence and the police had issued a proclamation for declaring him proclaimed offender in the case before his arrest in police attack case.