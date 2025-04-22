Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A lower court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to four accused involved in vandalizing a property in sector E-11, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A lower court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to four accused involved in vandalizing a property in sector E-11, Islamabad.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah heard the case and granted the bail to accused against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

The court had previously sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and a case was registered by Shalimar Police Station.