Open Menu

Court Grants Bail To Four Accused In Vandalizing Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case

A lower court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to four accused involved in vandalizing a property in sector E-11, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A lower court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to four accused involved in vandalizing a property in sector E-11, Islamabad.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah heard the case and granted the bail to accused against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

The court had previously sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and a case was registered by Shalimar Police Station.

Recent Stories

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

12 minutes ago
 CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

6 minutes ago
 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

6 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing c ..

Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case

6 minutes ago
 Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to fac ..

Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community

6 minutes ago
 Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one de ..

Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer

6 minutes ago
Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockc ..

Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology

12 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; ..

Aurangzeb participates in G-24 Finance Ministers; Central Bank Governors’ meet ..

12 minutes ago
 SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and C ..

SU Celebrates Earth Day with Tree Plantation and Climate Awareness Walk

18 seconds ago
 Food security at risk: International experts urge ..

Food security at risk: International experts urge action on soil degradation and ..

20 seconds ago
 Colourful closing ceremony of RWU’s 2nd Annual S ..

Colourful closing ceremony of RWU’s 2nd Annual Sports Gala

21 seconds ago
 Earth Day 2025: Islamabad launches fruit orchard p ..

Earth Day 2025: Islamabad launches fruit orchard plantation drive

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan