Court Grants Bail To Four NADRA Officers In Issuance Of Fake CNIC Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Court grants bail to four NADRA officers in issuance of fake CNIC case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A Judge of Anti-Corruption court Nasrullah Khan Gandapur on Tuesday granted bail to four officers of NADRA Mohmand district office in issuance of fake CNICs case.

The judge ordered release of the accused including two Assistant Directors, Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent, who were earlier sent to jail.

The accused were officers of NADRA offices located in Ghalanai and Yakka Ghand area of Mohmand tribal district and allegedly issued 10 fake identity cards to non-natives.

APP/adi

