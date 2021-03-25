UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Bail To Haleem Adil Shaikh

Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:50 PM

Court grants bail to Haleem Adil Shaikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted bail to Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases here on Thursday.

According to a media coordinator for Haleem Adil Shaikh, the court ordered Haleem Adil Shaikh to submit surety bonds of two lacs each.

The court approved the bail petition of the Opposition Leader in two cases registered at Memon Goth Police Station.

Haleem had also been granted bail in Ghotki case, he added.

